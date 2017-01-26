Historic society observes anniversary

THE Rabaul Historical Society on Monday took time to reflect on the brave but unsuccessful defence by the Australian army in New Britain known as Lark Force against an invading army of about 22,000 Japanese in Rabaul.

Susie McGrade, from the society, said January 23 marked the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Rabaul and World War II coming to Rabaul.

The commemoration service was performed by Father Allan of the St Francis Xavier Parish of Rabaul .

This overlooks Simpson Harbour where the battle of Rabaul began and at the site of the monument to Lark Force where the brave men and women were remembered.

“We also remember the local people. It is estimated that a third of the population perished,” McGrade said.

This small force, comprising 1400 soldiers and six nurses, faced a superior Japanese unit poised to overrun Rabaul, capital of Australia’s mandated territories.

Abandoned by the Australian command, these young men fought with determination and bravery far exceeding their age and military training.

After the order “every man to himself’ by Lt-Col John Scanlan, soldiers and civilians split into small groups and retreated through the bush.

The harsh New Britain jungle took its toll on the battalion and the enemy did the rest.

About 400 of the troops escaped to the mainland. Another 160 were massacred at Tol Plantation. In July 1942, about 1000 of the captured Australian men, including civilian internees, were drowned. This happened when the Japanese transport ship Montevideo Maru was sunk by an American submarine off the Philippines coast en route to Japan.

Of the original battalion of 1400 men

