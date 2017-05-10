HIV awareness a must: Mark

By OGIA MIAMEL

THE general election is a good time for people living with HIV to come out and conduct awareness to the public, Igat Hope programme manager Alfred Mark says.

“This year lies a very good opportunity where messages could be provided to everyone to be very careful and at the same time advocate on issues that affect People Living with HIV/AIDS.”

“In the past elections, as reported by the National AIDS Council Secretariat, there is a trend that after every election, we see an increase of new cases,” Mark said.

He said there will be an event held on May 21 to remember those who have died of AIDS, people who are helping those living with HIV and organisations that help people living with AIDS access basic services.

“The International Candle Light Memorial is an evening event where candles are lit and names of those who passed written and pinned.

