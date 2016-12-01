HIV cure continues to evade docs
GIVING drugs within hours of HIV infection is not a cure, doctors treating a baby in Milan, Italy, say.
The newborn infant cleared the virus from their bloodstream, but HIV re-emerged soon after antiretroviral treatment stopped.
Doctors had hoped rapid treatment might prevent HIV becoming established in the body.
Experts said there was “still some way to go” before a cure was found.
Drug treatments have come a long way since HIV came to global attention in the 1980s and infection is no longer a death sentence.
However, antiretrovirals merely clear the virus from the bloodstream leaving reservoirs of HIV in other organs untouched.
The hope was that acting before the reservoirs formed would be an effective cure. – BBC
I am Gavin Emily , I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past 6 years now; I had spent a lot of money going from one places to another, from churches to churches, hospitals have been my every day residence. Constant checks up have been my hobby not until last Month, I was searching through the internet, I saw a testimony on how Dr. Aaron helped someone in curing her HIV disease, quickly I copied his email which is (draaronserwaa@gmail.com ). I spoke to him, he asked me to do some certain things which I did, he told me that he is going to provide the herbal to me, which he did, then he asked me to go for medical checkup after some days after Using the herbal cure, I was free from the deadly disease, he only asked me to post the testimony through the whole world, faithfully am doing it now, please brothers and sisters, he is great, I owe him in my life. if you are having a similar problems just email him on (draaronserwaa@gmail.com ) or can call Or whatsapp him on :
+233561811664. He can also cure disease like Cancer, Diabetes, Herpes.Etc. U can reach me on my email: gavinemily4@gmail.com