HIV cure continues to evade docs

GIVING drugs within hours of HIV infection is not a cure, doctors treating a baby in Milan, Italy, say.

The newborn infant cleared the virus from their bloodstream, but HIV re-emerged soon after antiretroviral treatment stopped.

Doctors had hoped rapid treatment might prevent HIV becoming established in the body.

Experts said there was “still some way to go” before a cure was found.

Drug treatments have come a long way since HIV came to global attention in the 1980s and infection is no longer a death sentence.

However, antiretrovirals merely clear the virus from the bloodstream leaving reservoirs of HIV in other organs untouched.

The hope was that acting before the reservoirs formed would be an effective cure. – BBC

