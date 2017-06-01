HIV risk high with homosexuals: Study

By OGIA MIAMEL

THE HIV prevalence rate among homosexuals is high compared to the national population prevalence rate, according to National AIDS Council Secretariat regional manager Valentine Tangoh.

“The national HIV prevalence rate is estimated to be at 0.89 per cent with estimated 47,795 people living HIV in the country,” he said.

“The HIV prevalence is much higher than the national average among key populations shown by the recent IBBS (Integral Bio Behavioural Survey Study). It revealed a prevalence of 14.9 per cent among sex workers and 8.5 per cent among MSM (men have sex with men) and trans-gender people in National Capital District alone.”

He said if studies were to be completed in other provinces, it would be higher.

But for now the study in NCD has given a picture of how high HIV rate was among homosexuals.

“We are only giving a picture of the NCD alone,” he said.

“It gives an idea of how higher than 8.9 per cent the national prevalence is. It’s because of stigma and discrimination.

“They go into hiding and practise unsafe sex and engage in risky behaviours that put them at risk.

“So you can see that the prevalence rate is very high among sex workers, 4 per cent compared to 0.89 per cent which is the national prevalence rate. It is 8.5 per cent among men who have sex with men and transgender people. So you can see how high it is.”

