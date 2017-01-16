HIV, STI cases rise at clinic

By SHARLYNE ERI

THE number of HIV and sexually transmitted infection (STI) cases has increased at the Koki clinic in Port Moresby following the festive period, according to clinic manageress, April Barthan.

She said the clinic has received 15 HIV and STI cases within two weeks during this month.

“We are getting a lot of STI and HIV cases, in the last two weeks we have 15 positive HIV cases which is a lot. Usually we get a number like that in a month,” Barthan told The National.

She said the increase was probably because people got carried away during the festive season and slept with more than one partner.

“STIs have increased because of all the people that have been with different people during the holidays, I think it is more to do with the festivities.”

Barthan added that the clinic’s outpatient department also received an increased number of diarrhea cases during this month.

“We have a lot of diarrhea cases at the moment and this is probably from the things that people are eating.”

Barthan added that pneumonia cases were common at the clinic last month during the beginning of the rainy season.

She said that there was a chance that pneumonia would continue throughout the rainy season.

“Last month when it started to rain we got a lot of pneumonia cases and this month we are getting more diarrhea cases.”

Meanwhile, Barthan added that typhoid was becoming common in the Highlands region, she said this was according to some of her colleagues stationed in some highlands provinces.

