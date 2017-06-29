HIV/Aids a threat to sustainable development: Official

By JESSICA KOAE

THE loss of human capital due to HIV/Aids is taking a worldwide toll at both the micro (household) and macro (national) economic levels, says National Aids Council regional member Valentine Tangoh.

He said the global epidemic was no longer just a serious health challenge. It has become life-threatening to sustainable development.

“Recent evidence suggest that PNG’s epidemic is largely concentrated in key populations especially sex workers, men who have sex with men and transgender people,” he said.

He said HIV prevalence among the group was about 19 times more than in the general population.

The 2011 HIV statistics in Port Moresby show that 8.8 per cent were males and 23.7 per cent were transgender people.

Tangoh said percentages kept rising because transgender people were continuously stigmatised forcing them to hide and continuously have unprotected sex.

He said council officers were still collecting data for the other regions.

Currently the figures showed that the highlands region has the highest percentage.

“While vital progress has been made, challenges still remain,” he said.

“Despite being the most vulnerable, these key populations face considerable complications accessing prevention, treatment and care services.

“International best practice demonstrates that when treated fairly and equitably, and when freely able to access services, risk groups can effectively drive HIV incidence downwards.”

