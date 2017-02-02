HMS Buna and PNG to be revived

By ALPHONSE PORAU

THE new commanding officer of the naval ship HMPS Basilisk BunuBweinigu Mwatapa hopes to commission two ships sitting idle for at the Lancron Naval Base.

Mwatapa said he would be working with the Defence Force headquarters to make sure that happened.

“I think this is the most important thing that I would like to do as a new commanding officer.

“I want to ensure that the two ships are running and the personnel are managed well to carry out duties effectively,” he said.

“The two ships HMS Buna and HMS PNG Salamaua have problems with maintenance.

“Buna is without navigational equipment and PNG Salamaua needs maintenance work.

“The third ship, HMS Lakakamu, is running under Australian sponsorship and finance.”

He said the standard of discipline would also be maintained under his command to make sure naval officers do not get out of hand.

Mwatapa succeeded Captain Jack Willie Galia who served in the commanding officer position for two years.

