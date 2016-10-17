Hockey accepts Solomon Is invitation

THE Papua New Guinea Hockey Federation has accepted an invitation from the Solomon Islands Hockey Federation to take part in a friendly international scheduled for January in Honiara.

PNG Hockey Federation chief Kaluwin Potuan said over the weekend that the invitation was too good to refuse and had nominated to send two Under-18 teams to take part in the first international hockey challenge between the two countries.

“We got an invitation last month and it was too good to refuse so the executive have made the decision to select the Port Moresby-based players due to the time factor for the challenge,” Potuan said.

He said hosts Solomon Islands Hockey Federation would cover the costs in Solomon Islands which include accommodation, transportation and meals while the PNGHF would be responsible for the teams’ airline tickets.

The PNG Hockey Federation made an appeal for potential corporate sponsors to back the trip as it was one of few overseas trips representative hockey sides would get to go on.

The participation in Solomon Island would be a good build up for the International Hockey Federation junior tournament scheduled for 2018 at a venue yet to be decided.

PNG U18s: Men – Raymond Pomaleu, Ambros Garoau, Henry Pomoso, Jack Joe, Joe Boino, Julius Pota, Ludwick Siski, Mathew Aubudi, Senau Siski, Solomon Purkikil, Terence Pomaleu, Trent Pomoso, Wilson Koivi, Gared Terence, Twain Kisokau, James Tamur; Women – Theresa Pomalu, Georgina Bon, Isabelle Koivi, Eileen Solien , Emi Gairo, Majella Tpotuan, Rowena Gairo, Rachel Muia, Davin Ilumpui, Mary Salaiua, Salome Tanivoa, Agnes Siski, Rebecca Pokiton, Joanne Kusunana, Rosemary Eho, Mary Kahai, Nikita Terence, Kimberley Bernard, Fidelma Kamau, Chole Hawkins.

