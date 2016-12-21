Hockey challenged to break boundaries

By HENRY MORABANG

HOCKEY is set to go places with the signing of the lease agreement between the Papua New Guinea Sports Foundation and the PNG Hockey Federation.

Sports Minister Justin Tkatchenko wasted no time throwing the challenge to PNG Hockey Federation president Kaluwin Potuan for the national men’s and women’s sides to beat the leading Pacific Islands nation, Fiji, in the coming years.

“There are no excuses for PNG as the players now have the facilities to produce sides capable of beating Fiji in the coming years,” Tkatchenko said.

“PNG Hockey now has a brand new synthetic surface and this was always a dream for the federation to have one, and thanks to the Pacific Games, that made it possible,” the Minister said. “This is the only synthetic surface hockey field in the country and the second to Fiji.

“Hockey has a great future in the country and this partnership will go a long way in achieving that.”

With the new sporting facilities, PNG can now look forward to hosting international and regional championships in Port Moresby like the recent Fifa Under-20 Women’s World Cup.

PNGSF chief executive officer Peter Tsiamalili Jr echoed Tkatchenko’s sentiments.

“The lease agreement with the hockey federation is the last major agreement with a sport to round off another wonderful year for sports in the country,” Tsiamalili Jr said.

