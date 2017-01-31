Hockey names squads

THE Papua New Guinea Hockey Federation yesterday announced its training squad for the Oceania Cup hockey championships in Sydney, Australia in October this year.

The training squad is dominated by current members of the men’s and women’s national teams.

Hockey president Kaluwin Potuan said the training would start on Feb 12 while the high performance training would begin on Feb 18.

He said the levy fee of K3000 was imposed on all players and officials needed to be paid before June.

The October 9-15 event in Sydney involves four other countries including heavyweights Australia and New Zealand as well as Fiji and Samoa.

Squads: Men – Hahee Kusunan, Joseph Potuan, Andrew Potuan, Huseein Lowa, Milton Kisapia, Michale Potuan, Kusuna Pokiap, Molena Poweseu, Andrew Raumai, Chakumai Siski Ignatius Pous, David Tapo, Kiapin Pondreli, Stanley Solien, Thomas Kisokou, Silasil, John Isini Parkop Kisokau (Port Moresby) Simon Kichani, Jessie Dusty, Patrick Junior (Lae); Women – Rosemary Miria, Rachel Rabbie, Nikita Terence, Monica Wadi, Taita Raoma, Lola Illimpui, Mary Kahia, Ruby Kisapia, Wanderous, Julie Alau, Paula, Cathy, Terrie (Port Moresby), Venesa Perry, Roberta Walo, Alice Fred, Niandros Pomaleu, Kari Raurela (Lae).

