Hockey suspends games due to counting

THE Port Moresby Hockey Association has suspended the next two rounds of competition because of the counting of votes in the national election.

The Sir John Guise Indoor Complex which is near the hockey facility, will be the central tally room for the election.

PMHA technical official Caroline Kahai and president Peter Molean announced the suspension of games yesterday.

Clubs and their teams should also take this opportunity to ensure their team and player registration requirements were met before the re-start of the competition on July 22.

Molean said starting round 12, a penalty of two points would be applied to all teams that failed to adhere to the rules.

All payments must be forwarded to PMHA executive Caroline Kahai.

Meanwhile, Sunam Gold was given a scare by Sunam Green forcing a 3-3 draw in the men’s competition last Sunday.

In the other men’s match, United drew with Bladez while MVP also drew with Golden Eagles 0-0 in the women’s match.

Last Saturday, Bismarck Gold defeated sister team, Bismarck Green 3-1. Dante Nabo scored in the opening three minutes to put Bismarck Gold in front before Joe Inus and Polongou Molean sealed the match.

Bismarck Green pulled one back in the 34th minute through Poliap Charope to make the score look respectable.

In the other men’s game, Wanderers defeated Seagulls 4-2.

In the women’s match, Marjella Potuan wasted no time to scoring five minutes into the game before Tapas Pakop added another goal.

Molly Popu sealed the match while Bladez failed to find the net.

Bladez have good players but their performance on the day was below expectation.

