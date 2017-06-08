Hohola league games disrupted

THE Hohola Rugby League matches were disrupted due to election rallies at the Ipi Park, Hohola, recently.

HRL president Darren Kae said their season would be extended because the field was regularly being used to stage campaign rallies.

“We’re appealling to NCD Governor Powes Parkop and other candidates who use the field to consider our competition,” Kae said.

He said aside from the clash of schedules the rallies had resulted in damage to the field and large amounts of rubbish left behind.

Like this: Like Loading...