Hohola Market needs cleaning up

The Hohola Market is becoming congested and a risky place for commuters, pedestrians, marketgoers, school children and customers.

There is no control whatsoever. It is becoming chaotic for those who frequent Hohola market and the shops every day.

The overhead bridge is not used at all, buses do illegal turn, while betel-nut sellers are sitting right at the edge of the road. It is only a matter of time before someone gets run over by a bus.

Bags of rubbish sit uncollected in the sun where they will break apart and be scattered all over the place again.

To clean up Hohola Market needs the combined effort of the NCD authority, land transport and the police.

A.M.

Hohola.

