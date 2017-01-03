Hola wants to be match official

By ISAAC LIRI

AFTER taking part in the Under-20 women’s soccer World Cup last year, PNG’s first-choice goalkeeper Lavinia Hola is planning to one day become a referee.

During the tournament, the 20-year-old took time to admire the work of the female match officials.

“Watching the women referees and how they managed the games was incredible for me,” Hola said.

“They are professionals, I want to become like them one day after my playing career.

“In PNG, there are not many Fifa-accredited women’s referees.

“It would be great to see more local women become referees.”

The young woman from a mixed parentage of Northern and Gulf thinks that one way to proceed with the development of women’s football was to create opportunities for women to become match officials. “In Papua New Guinea, we mostly think about playing when it comes to sports only but sometimes we must think of becoming referees too. Its hard work being a referee and to be a professional one, you have to be physically fit.”

She said the PNG U20 team were still keeping in touch and each of them were ambassadors of the code in their respective communities.

