Holding a fair, free election

WE are now 22 days before polling begins.

Campaign so far has been relatively quiet with five deaths reported to be related to the general election campaign.

The deaths happened in West New Britain, Gulf, Chimbu, Southern Highlands and recently in Port Moresby where an election campaign party ended in tragedy when a supporter was killed.

His death led to a reprisal attack by his relatives resulting in the death of two other people and the destruction of property.

We hope that this acts of violence are not repeated.

But the stakes are extremely high.

It is not just a power thing anymore. Money – loads of it – is in the offing.

It is expected that the campaign by candidates to win votes will intensify this month as the clock ticks towards June 24.

Electoral Commission Patilias Gamato reports that campaigns around the county have been quiet and orderly, except for one or two incidents involving clashes between supporters of rival candidates.

The Registrar of Political Parties Dr Alphonse Gelu say things are pretty quiet which seems unusual.

A letter to the editor suggests that maybe the semi-literate people have been educated better on the importance of the general election and obeying the law.

Or maybe it is the calm before the storm.

During the last election, there were concerns raised about the increase in money politics in the elections. There were reports of some candidates trying to bribe voters by offering cash on a scale far greater than ever before.

A recommendation by the Commonwealth Observer Group suggested the further strengthening and enforcement of the law relating to campaign financing, bribery, treating and undue influence.

The peaceful campaign so far could be attributed to progress and a sign that Papua New Guineans are maturing.

Our observation since the start of campaign on April 20 is that voters are unlikely to vote on party lines.

Political parties are supposed to clearly define their policies so voters will have a better idea of who should be representing them in Parliament in the next five years.

So far, the people only know about the existing political parties and not the new ones.

We have more than 3000 candidates seeking public office.

The voters in the 111 seats has a veritable smorgasbord to choose from.

The success of this general election depends mostly on the candidates and their supporters to ensure it is free, fair and peaceful.

Candidates who make defamatory and threatening remarks against fellow candidates are only inviting trouble.

Campaigning is not about bad mouthing rivals anymore. Voters want to know what kind of policies candidates come up with.

More importantly, they want to see what kind of leaders they will be ticking on the ballot paper to be their MP or Governor.

There is nothing to be gained from bad mouthing others. In life, they say those who bad-mouth others are weak and can never lead as they will always try to find fault in others.

Finding fault is one thing, working around that fault to make something work takes courage, determination and commitment.

That is what our people should be looking out for.

We hope voters elect candidates based on party policies and not personalised votes – voting for candidates they think will mostly likely help them directly or help their families or their villages.

With three more weeks to go before polling, candidates have a huge responsibility in ensuring that their supporters do not incite trouble but to conduct their campaigns without threats, intimidations and violence.

We have police in Enga advising candidates that they could be arrested and charged if there is enough evidence they are issuing threats and making defamatory remarks against fellow candidates.

Some voters have already made up their minds while others are waiting for maybe when campaign ends to decide who to vote for.

Everyone is looking forward to a good, fair and free election.

The Electoral Commission says it is well prepared for the crucial voting and counting phases.

That’s uplifting news after all the concerns earlier regarding funding and security issues.

Gamato is confident and optimistic about the whole exercise.

The onus is now on everyone – the voters, candidates, supporters, election officials and those tasked with providing security – to make the 2017 event a success.

Like this: Like Loading...