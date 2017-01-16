Home-made guns harmful

By TABITHA NERO

HOME-MADE guns have already caused a lot of deaths around the country, says a magistrate.

“Making a home-made gun will not do any good to you, even if you use it or sell it. It will only bring harm to another person,” Boroko District Court Magistrate Mariestella Painap said.

She made the remarks when sentencing a man charged with being in possession of a home-made pistol to two years’ imprisonment.

Samson Dasi, 28, from Kiunga in the Middle Fly district of Western admitted in court that he was carrying a home-made pistol.

He was caught near the main gate of the Gordon market in Port Moresby.

“We don’t know your reason for making that gun and why you were carrying it around,” Painap said.

The court heard that Dasi had previously served a six-month prison sentence for attempted rape at Bomana prison in the National Capital District. “You have not learnt your lesson. The only aspect of the case that is going for is that you have admitted the crime,” Painap said.

Home-made guns are common during tribal fights.

