Homebrew widespread in Manus, say police

TWO young women are among the eight arrested and charged by police in Lorengau, Manus, with being in possession of homebrew.

Acting police commander Senior Inspector David Yapu said on Monday the eight were arrested during police Christmas operations.

He said homebrew was widespread in the province.

Three of the eight were also charged with being in possession of marijuana.

Manus police also arrested a man who had escaped from custody and another wanted on a bench warrant.

Another two were arrested for sex-related offences.

However, he thanked the people of Manus for celebrating Christmas peacefully.

The province was quiet without any major incidents reported.

Manus police will continue their operations into the New Year.

Yapu thanked the administration for supporting the operation with logistics which made their job easier.

