Homeless families to receive K4000 worth of basic items

FAMILIES made homeless after a police raid early this month in Kainantu, Eastern Highlands, will receive K4000 worth of basic items this week.

Kainantu Urban LLG manager Jeffery Kororime confirmed over the weekend that families made homeless after 60 houses were torched by police would receive building materials and household items.

“The money set aside for maintenance work on Kainantu town market will be spent on the homeless villagers because they are an important and integral part of Kainantu town,” Kororime said.

He said they were also seeking support from business houses in town for relief support for the Bane villagers.

The LLG has sent letters to business houses operating in Kainantu town for donations to help the villagers rebuild their homes.

Kororime said Bane villagers lived only 2km west of Kainantu town and have been contributing to the socio-economic development of Kainantu over the years.

“Now that they are left homeless, we need to help and restore them back to their normal lives. We are also appealing to trucking companies and other firms using the highway to donate towards this cause,” he said.

Those willing to help the villagers may call Kororime on 71874211.

Three weeks ago, police reinforcements raided Bane village and burnt down 60 houses. Police arrested 17 suspects for allegedly blocking the Bane Bridge section of the Highlands Highway, EHP police commander Supt Alex N’Drasal confirmed.

He said the 17 were out on K1000 bail each and were to appear in court for mention tomorrow.

