Homosexuals face discrimination

MANY homosexuals are refused health services by clinical staff and most do not receive vital health information and education on HIV/Aids and sexually transmitted infections, an official says.

National AIDS Council Secretariat regional manager Valentine Tangoh said stigma and discrimination against lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgender and intersex people (LGBTI) was very high in PNG.

“Gender-based violence is also prevalent in key populations which include physical violence, sexual violence, verbal violence and other types of violence such as rape, stigma and discrimination, social exclusion, police refusing to file cases, clinical staff refusing health services.

“These key populations are often not able to access different clinical health services such as sexually transmitted infections (STI) and HIV testing and treatment due to the high rate of stigma and discrimination encountered at the clinical sites and health centres,” Tangoh said.

He said with 47,795 people living with HIV in PNG, awareness and educating the public were important interventions for national solidarity and breaking down barriers of stigma and discrimination.

“If we are silent and not do anything about it, it will continue to affect accessibility of the basic HIV and other health services and human rights of key populations in the country.” He said the International Day against Homophobia, Trans-phobia and Bi-phobia (IDAHOT) celebrated annually every May 17 served as an opportunity to raise awareness about the issues that contributed to the increase in the rate of HIV amongst key populations and also to raise awareness on the fundamental human rights of these key populations who are equally entitled to constitutional rights as normal citizens of this country.

