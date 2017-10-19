Honest teachers must be restored on payroll

I read with interest media reports in which the Education Secretary says teachers who have been teaching without pay should directly write to him to be put on payroll.

Why should teachers be writing to the secretary when pay restoration and pay suspensions in the teaching service is the legislative responsibility of the Teaching Service Commission?

It is not the secretary’s duty to restore teachers on payroll or even to suspend them.

Moreover, TSC chairman has never delegated his ‘pay restoration powers’ to the secretary to restore teachers.

There are various reasons why some teachers have not been paid.

Teachers with fake certificates are teaching, particularly in rural areas.

Among these are those who used other people’s Grade 10 and 12 certificates to get into teachers’ colleges and graduate.

PNG does not need dishonest people to teach its children.

There are teachers who have left teaching without informing the authorities, or gone for studies, without letting appropriate authorities know.

When they leave teaching, they are still kept on payroll until such time that TSC finds out, and suspends them from the payroll.

After two or three years, they force themselves into the classroom and demand to be paid. They are not paid because they don’t go through proper readmission processes administered by TSC.

However, genuine, and honest teachers who have complied with all existing procedures, should be restored on pay.

Hanka Wanka

