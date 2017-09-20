Honesty, accountability vital for country’s development, says Urame

By EHEYUC SESERU

The head of the Lutheran Church says honesty and accountability are required to develop the country and not sophisticated economic ideologies.

“It requires honesty and accountability to manage and use resources to build the country and improve living standards of our people,” head bishop Rev Jack Urame said.

He said leaders needed to be responsible when in positions of authority and decision-making.

“We should avoid the temptation of accumulating everything for our needs without considering the needs of the young ones of tomorrow. Whether our children will enjoy prosperity or suffer, depends on how we make our decisions,” Urame said.

He said people holding leadership positions needed to serve with honesty, integrity and fairness.

“Public servants must serve government and the country faithfully, church leaders or community leaders holding positions of trust need to provide good leadership and be good models for people,” he said.

“For the country to be strong and people to live in peace, it needs a collective effort from everyone. If we want PNG to change, let us not wait for the Government. It is everyone’s responsibility.”

Urame said the country was naturally beautiful but human efforts were needed to improve it.

“I wish that our hearts are beautiful were hands are busy, minds and behaviour are positive enough to make Papua New Guinea a better place to live in.”

