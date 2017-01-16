Hong Kong 7s PNG’s focus

By ISAAC LIRI

THE main focus for the country’s 7s teams this year is the Hong Kong 7s scheduled for April 7-9, according to Steven Kami.

Kami, who heads a group which claims to be the duly-elected PNGRFU executive, said the national men’s side qualified for three tournaments — Sydney, Wellington and Hong Kong — for the first time while the women qualified for Sydney and Hong Kong.

With those events laying down a busy schedule for the Papua New Guinea Rugby Football Union this year Kami said under his administration, Hong Kong was the key event.

Kami said Wellington and Sydney were just as important in the sense of training and preparation but the real pathway for PNG 7s to the top lay through success in Hong Kong.

“Hong Kong is where we have the chance to gain entry back on the World Rugby 7s circuit and this year is going to be the first attempt to qualify under my regime,” Kami said.

He said participating in the Hong Kong 7s was about learning as well and the teams under his leadership were expected to glean as much as they could and if they did not qualify, then they would continue to refine their approach until they could reach a winning formula.

“We want to give a good shot this year,” Kami said. “We are looking for sponsors and doing all we can to ensure we get our national teams back onto the 7s circuit.

“It’s a learning experience and if we make it, we make it.

“It is a pathway as we go forward and next year I want the preparations to be better and the teams to be even better than there were this year, so that is our aim,” Kami said.

He said the Wellington (Jan 28-29) and Sydney (Feb 4-5) tournaments would prepare the men’s side for Hong Kong.

“Wellington and Sydney are great competitions so it’ll be about hardening up and getting experience to make a difference in Hong Kong,” Kami said.

“In Hong Kong, we are not playing against the world’s best circuit nations but against other teams who are in the same boat as us, trying to qualify for the world circuit. Qualifying is our aim.”

