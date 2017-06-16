Hoods claim double in PCA T20 finals

WANDA Hoods claimed a double at the Popondetta Cricket Association T20 grand finals last Saturday, winning both the men’s and women’s titles at Independence Oval.

In the women’s division, Hoods batted first and posted 100/5 against the Mari Knights thanks to Androlla Haura’s 31 and Natasha Ambo’s 23.

The Hoods’ bowlers restricted Knights to 89/9 with Ambo claiming two wickets.

In the men’s division final, Hoods prevailed over Friends by only two runs in a thriller. Batting first, Hoods made 94/9 with Joe Murua (24) and James Mau (20) getting the runs, while Trevor Mau was the pick off the Friends’ bowlers, taking 2-12.

In reply, Mau (26 off 32 balls) and Albert Duboda (25 off 19 balls) nearly got Friends over the line but fell a couple short, posting 92/7.

John Amo (3-21) and Rodney Mark (2-7) were the pick of the Hoods bowlers.

“We’re pleased that our 20-over competition ended with Wanda Hoods winning both divisions. We encountered some setbacks but that did not stop us from running our competition,” association president Robin Dogia said.

“We’re also pleased to see PCA players selected in the national women’s team (PNG Lewas) and participate in the Hebou Shield which is a boost for the cricket in the Oro.”

PCA will be taking a month off due to the election period, before commencing their 50-over, Under-17 and U19 competitions in August.

