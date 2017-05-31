Hoods edge United in cricket

HOODS secured a dramatic four-wicket win over United in ITI T20 Cricket Trophy premier men’s match last Sunday at Amini Park.

The defending champions left it to the last over of the match to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. That left United ruing their lost opportunities.

Hoods’ Vivian Maha (13 not out) frantic running between the wickets got his team home in the last over.

United won the toss and elected to bat, with Mahuru Dai’s 58 run stint at the crease setting the foundation for their innings. In reply, Hoods got off to the blistering start with opener Hiri Hiri’s 76 runs in a 67-run partnership with Assad Vala (38) that kept the runs flowing for Hoods. Vivian and Rodney Maha (1 not out) brought Hoods home in a four-wicket victory.

