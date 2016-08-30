Hoods on final run home

By HUXLEY LOVAI

SWIRE Shipping Hoods booked their place in the ITI Port Moresby Cricket Association (POMCA) premier grade grand final with a 28-run win over IBS Poreporena on Saturday.

They await the winner of the preliminary final next weekend between minor premiers Dulux United and Poreporena.

POMCA held their playoffs on Saturday and Sunday, with Hoods winning the first semifinal against Poreporena after posting 145 for nine.

In response, Poreporena could only manage 117 for the loss of seven wickets after their allotted 20 overs.

The win gave Hoods the opportunity to play minor premiers United on Sunday in the second semifinal.

Building on their momentum, Hoods beat United by three wickets.

Hoods bowler Vivian Maha lead the charge with two wickets, while excellent fielding resulted in two run-outs to restrict United, who elected to bat first, to 119 runs for the loss of five wickets. In the second innings, United showed why they picked up the minor title, with their disciplined bowling and fielding keeping the Hoods batsmen in check.

However the Hoods batsmen did enough to keep the run rate ticking over despite losing wickets at regular intervals.

Hoods paceman Hitolo Areni posted an unbeaten 35 to be the top-scorer for his side.

Coming in at number eight in the order, Areni guided his team to victory in the 19th over.

He drew the match with two runs off the fifth ball to retain the strike and then smashed the final ball of the over for six to bring the final score to 125 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Related