Hoods gets Besta Cup boost

By MELTON PAIS

The Hoods Soccer Association in Central has received timely support from Governor Robert Agarobe to participate at the Besta Cup tournament later this month in Lae.

The Central government presented K18,000 for the team’s airfares and other costs.

The association from Rigo qualified to represent the province under Southern region together with Port Moresby Soccer Association, according to president Ivan Olemau.

Olemau said Hoods was an association but since it qualified to take part in the Besta Cup tournament in Lae, they were hoping to give their best against the top teams from other centres, especially the Momase teams.

“We competed in the Besta Cup qualifier and we were the runner-up with PMSA ahead of us so that gave as the green light to enter the main Besta Cup tournament in Lae,” Olemau said.

“We have a mixture of players from our village and from the city.

“We have a team in PMSA called Kaleruna from which we took most of our players and they will boost the village players’ confidence to take part in the big competition in Lae.

“It will be a big challenge for the boys from the village but I guess it won’t be a problem as we have some experienced players on side to lead the boys. “We are quite confident and we hope to play real footy and bring something back for the village people who have been always on our side to support us.”

Coach John Mogi spoke confidently about the team after seeing the ability of the players.

Mogi appreciated the provincial government support, saying it was worth investing in young people, especially in sports to develop their talents.

Like this: Like Loading...