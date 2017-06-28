Hoods secure 52-run victory over Coasters

DEFENDING champions Swire Shipping Hoods secured a 52-run victory over Coasters in the ITI T20 Cricket Trophy premier men’s match last Saturday afternoon at Amini Park.

Hoods posted 144/9 after 20 overs. Steven Eno (38) top-scored for Hoods, with handy cameos from Vivian Maha (19) and PNG Lewas captain Pauke Siaka (16).

Peterson Willie (4-27) and Sakavai Gebai (3-19) were the pick of the Coasters bowlers as the pair was able to stem the flow of runs.

Hoods measured bowling attack made Coasters run chase difficult. Assad Vala (3-14) was the spearhead of the bowling attack, along with Nosaina Pokana (2-20), who kept the heat on.

The Coasters batsmen were frustrated into risky shots and by some tight bowling and sharp fielding.

Nuana Nuana’s (7) was the first wicket to fall in the fifth over and from there it was a procession as the middle order disintegrated with the next six batsmen failing to crack double figures.

Opener Micah Pokana provided some resistance but as soon as he was run out for 29 runs in the 9th over Coasters hopes effectively ended.

Coasters were eventually dismissed for 92 by the 19th over.

