Hopeful new Bogia leader will do better

Please allow me to express my views for the love of my district and people.

I remember when John Hickey first contested the Bogia Open Seat (2002) he was described as a white man with a black heart.

Indeed the saying was true since his heart was black, Bogia suffered a setback during his three-term reign as the member for Bogia.

Bogia has seen a lack of political will in terms of developments which the people have suffered and they are still sitting in darkness.

Now that John Hickey has stepped down from politics, which is a

good thing, it is time for the people of Bogia to choose and elect a

leader who has the heart for the people, someone who can lead

and carry us through for next five years.

Freddy Saumot Sebie-Hanzamot

Bomana

