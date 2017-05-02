Horizon aims to set production target

HORIZON Oil will have a target on its back once the Western liquefied natural gas mid-scale project it is planning in PNG throws off about $1 billion (K2.4 billion) a year when up and running, according to chief executive officer Brent Emmett.

Horizon and partner Repsol, are starting to recover from the collapse in oil prices.

Emmett said they were “back at work in earnest” on the PNG project after its share price suffered more than two years of oil price and debt-related issues.

The two companies control about 65 per cent of the gas resources in the Western LNG project with four permits involved, operating two each, with fellow ASX-listed junior Kina Petroleum holding 15 per cent in the core Western LNG fields Elevala and Ketu.

Emmett said the two companies planned to enter front-end engineering and design studies later this year before a final investment decision in the next two years.

“Rather than having two operators separately working on development plans with four different permits, we now have them working together as a team on the gas aggregation play,” he said.

“Horizon has roughly $250 million (K597 million) to mature its PNG development.

“To supplement that, it has a $130 million (K310 million) milestone payment owed to it triggered by the final investment decision on which Emmett was circumspect on giving a specific timeline.”

Horizon is looking at small liquefied natural gas cargoes going through the Torres Strait into the archipelago to supply multiple customers with 50MW power plants. – Energy News

Like this: Like Loading...