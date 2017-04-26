Horrific experience with police brutality

PEOPLE talk much about police brutality, many have gone through traumatising experiences while I too have seen many and have light experiences once or twice.

But the scenario of what happened on Monday night (April 24) at Reke Street, Boroko, opposite the police station is something that touched my heart and made me beg for God’s mercy with tears in my eyes for the poor victim.

If it had happened in an isolated location, the poor victim would have died from the way he was badly punched and kicked with boots all over his face, mouth, eyes, nose, stomach and back while lying helplessly in the dark.

It was around 9pm when I heard noises of someone crying and pleading for mercy on the street between the Kwila properties and those facing the Boroko police station, leading out towards Garden City.

There was a male victim being punched and kicked by two Rambo-type policemen from Boroko police station on night patrol.

I could clearly hear the sound of boots on the victim body.

To make it worse, the two young policemen disgustingly demanded the poor wounded victim to suck their private parts.

What transpired to provoke these two bullying policemen to act aggressively is unknown to me.

This was a night I felt something pierce my heart and the horrifying experience still shock me today.

If Benjamin Turi is interested to pursue this matter, I believe the victim will be willing to testify before him and there are many witnesses on that night to identify these rogue cops.

Wanbel Naipe

Boroko

