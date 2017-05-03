Hospital awaits check

Reports by MALUM NALU

HEALTH Secretary Pascoe Kase says a technical team at the Popondetta General Hospital and board members are checking whether the new operating theatre can be opened for operations.

This follows the cancellation of its opening yesterday by Prime Minister Peter O’Neill following interference with the programme by Oro Governor Gary Juffa and Opposition Leader Don Polye before O’Neill arrived.

Kase said the technical team and the board members would visit the theatre to see “that it’s cleared for operations within the next 24 hours”.

“I think the people of Northern have waited for many years and they have struggled,” Kase said.

“I remember reports coming to the department about the challenges that they face, especially with the operating theatre, and having to be flown to Port Moresby for sterilisation.

“This facility will put them at ease.

“It has 90 per cent of the basic equipment installed and ready to go.”

Hospital acting chief executive officer Dr Petrus Opum told the crowd at Doreen Park that public servants should not be brought into political debates.

“I, as CEO, am now placed in a very awkward situation,” he said.

“I am placed in a situation I cannot control.

“The hospital is here to help the people.”

Oro administrator Sem Vegogo was disappointed after all the hard work put into the operating theatre.

“We have worked hard for the people and everyone was expecting this place to be opened today – 20 years of waiting since the old theatre was burned down,” he said.

Kase said he was advised by Health Minister Michael Malabag that the opening had been postponed.

Like this: Like Loading...