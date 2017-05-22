Hospital board politically neutral: Statement

THE Popondetta General Hospital board and management have no political affiliation, a statement said.

In a statement, the board and management clarified their stand on the turn of events that unfolded in the opening ceremony of the operating theatre in Popondetta earlier this month.

The hospital management said as public servants they were only doing their jobs.

“We hope the public sees and appreciates the hard work that has gone into it (the operating theatre) and also the everyday struggles we face to care for the sick and suffering.”

The Somare Government in 2011 had provided K10 million for this project. The current Government has consistently funded the completion of the project with up to K20 million over five years.

“The funds have seen the completion of the state-of-the-art operating theatre and other developments including hospital redevelopment plan, staff housing plan and rehabilitating programmes.

“There is more work to be done to our hospital to bring it to a respectable state.

“We remain simple, serving the simple people.

“The hospital board, management and staff can’t ask for anything better.

“We have worked under harsh conditions, condemned buildings to serve the people with unfounded criticisms and accusation from the wider community. As a responsible government entity, we feel we owe the prime minister and the health minister an apology for the events that turned out.

“We know most people had lots of questions, felt disadvantaged or some simply lost the plot of the celebration during the opening ceremony. We say sorry,” the board and management said.

