Hospital charges approved under healthcare policy: Official

By OGIA MIAMEL

THE Modilon General Hospital in Madang is charging fees for its pathology services.

It was approved by the management board and in line with the government’s free healthcare policy, according to a hospital circular last week. Chief executive officer Christine Gawi said in the circular that the fees charged were approved and consistent with the government’s policy.

But she refused to comment when contacted, saying: “The hospital will not make any comments to the media on this matter.”

Pathology services include blood tests, analysis of stool, sputum and other body fluids to find out a particular diseases caused by micro-organisms.

Health Secretary Pascoe Kase clarified that he had spoken with Gawi and confirmed that the hospital was charging fees approved under the healthcare policy.

Kase said all public hospitals in the country should not be charging fees for the services they provided.

“While the policy does allow for charging a reduced rate for specialist services, these would be the exception rather than the rule in public hospitals,” he said.

Kase said Modilon hospital’s financial problem should be over now.

It received its monthly operations funds and the same should be with medicines now that the Madang Area Medical Store had received its supply and the hospital would not face finance problem.

Like this: Like Loading...