Hospital commends govt

THE board and management of the Popondetta Hospital in Northern have commended the government for the opening of its operating theatre.

Acting chief executive officer Dr Petrus Opum said the government’s walk-the-talk leadership with consistent funding allocation provided for this project

“We give profound credit to this current government. We the board, management and staff have clarified ourselves for the turn of events that have unfolded in the opening ceremony of the operating theatre early this month,” he said.

“The political hijacking of this event by Opposition Leader Don Polye and Governor Garry Juffa was beyond our control.

“We saw this as a disrespectful and humiliating situation, a slap on our face.

“We were left speechless, dumbfounded and heart-broken because of no courtesy or respect.”

Opum said the people had waited for such services for 26 years and staff had been working under trying conditions in a condemned building to serve the people.

He said singsing groups which were to have performed during the opening ceremony had travelled for days by sea from as far as Milne Bay, Morobe, and from the coastline and hinterland areas of Northern to celebrate the milestone development.

They wanted to thank visiting dignitaries for their support in ensuring the project had been successfully completed as a gift to the Oro people.

“As silent servants we are serving where we are called, to save lives, despite trying conditions,” Opum said.

“We have served with many unfounded criticisms and accusations from all levels of leadership.

“We were dramatically accused and intimidated for political intentions but these do not stop our noble mission to serve.”

