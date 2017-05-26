Hospital cuts back as funds run low

By OGIA MIAMEL

THE Modilon General Hospital in Madang is scaling down its operation because of the lack of funding, according to chief executive officer Christine Gawi.

Gawi said in a circular the management had decided to put in place emergency measures to keep the hospital running while waiting for funding to come through.

She said the outpatient departments for children and adults would remain open. Prescriptions will be given but patients will have to buy medicine from pharmacies.

“We are waiting. Discussions are continuing and we have measures in place.

“This is only for the short term,” Gawi said.

The dispensary will be closed to outpatients. The Pathology section will be closed.

The operating theatre will treat emergency cases only. Specialist medical officers are tasked to assess and discharge patients accordingly.

“Only one hospital bus will pick up and drop off shift staff and emergency administration runs,” she said.

“Business will be as usual and I encourage us all to continue to serve all our people who enter Modilon Hospital seeking medical help.”

The circular is effective from today.

