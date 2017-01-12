Hospital cuts down operations

THE Mt Hagen referral hospital is scaling down its operation because of the water supply problem.

City residents are getting water from the nearby Kum River for their family needs.

The Western Highlands Provincial Health Authority advised the people on Monday that the hospital would be attending to emergency cases only.

Acting chief executive officer Dr Paulus Ripa said the problem was beyond the hospital’s control.

“The situation is beyond the hospital’s control and I am asking the people and patients for their understanding and patience until the water supply is restored,” he said.

Ripa said the hospital had scaled down its operations at the outpatients department and clinics.

The labor ward too has been closed and he advised women to go to nearby health facilities.

Like this: Like Loading...