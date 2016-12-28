Hospital delivers Christmas babies

THREE Christmas babies were born at the Paradise Private Hospital on Christmas Day, according to midwife Hayley Kakito.

Kakito told The National two girls and one boy were delivered between 4.28am and 7.35am.

“All of them had normal deliveries. No complications. No problem. Mothers are fine as well,” she said.

They were expecting one more later in the day.

The Christmas babies were:

Navu Tauria Nina Elliot weighing 3.8kg, born at 4.28am to first time parents Ode Elliot and Kylie Kevau from Central;

Shane Michael Emmanuel Waipo weighing 3kg, born at 7.35am to first time mother Mercia Nakin Waipo from East Sepik; and,

Baby girl yet to be named born at 6am weighing 3.5kg to second time mother Lenny Kensawa from Morobe.

The mothers expressed relief and joy to finally have their babies in their arms.

