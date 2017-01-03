Hospital delivers five babies on New Year

By ABIGAIL PHOBE

NEW Year baby Dulcie Babat was the only girl born on Sunday at the Saint Mary’s Vunapope hospital in Kokopo.

Mother Doreen Babat, from Matupit ward in Rabaul district, said she delivered her daughter who weighed 4.2kg gave birth without any complications.

She is her third daughter.

She now has three girls and a son.

Her husband, Augustine Babat, works in Lihir, New Ireland.

Maternity ward officer Sister Maria Posanek said the hospital delivered five babies on Sunday – one girl and four boys.

Babat delivered her baby at 3.45am, Benitha Relvie gave birth to her 3.7kg son at 5am, Concepta Limlimbur gave birth to a 3.3kg son at 5.30am, Elly Perry gave birth to her 3.4kg son at 3.30pm and Theresia Lukuluku gave birth to her 3kg son at 7.30pm.

The hospital delivered eight babies on December 25.

Meanwhile, many babies in the province had not been registered.

Posanek said this was because many mothers avoided birth registrations.

“Many mothers cannot afford the fee, she said.

“Maybe It is probably too much for them.”

She said the hospital provided birth registration and certificates for K10.

