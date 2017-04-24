Hospital explains referral reason

LACK of specialists has been a major reason patients in Gulf have been referred to the Port Moresby General Hospital, Kerema General Hospital chief executive officer Moses Uvaipi says.

Uvaipi said a new surgeon was brought in to assist and minimise referrals to Port Moresby.

“We’ve applied for specialists and nobody came. We’ve just brought in a new surgeon,” he said.

“But for a long time we had been referring people to Port Moresby General Hospital. They are fed up with us.’’

Uvaipi said it was an issue that community and leaders in the province needed to address.

“For 20 years that I’ve been here, there has been no specialist. Maybe we have not created an environment for them. I’ve not had the support of the government,’’ he said. Lack of roads made healthcare delivery in Gulf difficult.

The only road from Kerema town to Port Moresby takes about five hours to travel.

Gulf was declared by the emergency response tuberculosis (TB) team as one of the three provinces with the highest incidences of multi-drug resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB).

This meant that Gulf had to step up in its efforts to improve health services.

Uvaipi could not say how many people had been treated at the hospital with MDR-TB, but he said five were still admitted.

Kerema Hospital is a level-five hospital with a bed capacity of 22 and staff of 166.

Uvaipi the Department of Personnel Management had approved 247 staff for the hospital.

He said shortage of housing was one of the major problems facing the hospital which has seen health workers leaving over the years.

He said he was glad the hospital was able to secure K14 million last year from the public services improvement programme funds to improve facilities.

He said the hospital needed another K5 million to build more houses.

Like this: Like Loading...