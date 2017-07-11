Hospital gets ‘some’ medicines

By LUKE KAMA

THE Kundiawa General Hospital in Chimbu has received medical supplies from the Department of Health to replenish its depleted stocks, hospital chief executive officer Dr Harry Poka says.

However, the supplies do not include all that the hospital needed and asked for.

Poka told The National yesterday that the department has responded promptly to their request following an acute shortage of medicines at the hospital last month and provided 101 cartons of pharmaceutical supplies.

“On June 9, 2017 we submitted a list of nil-stock items to Department of Health procurement and distribution branch.

“The department has responded quickly to our request and on June 16, they procured 101 cartons of various medical supplies from Borneo Pacific Pharmaceutical Limited and transported them

by air to Mt Hagen through DHL (couriers).

“On Monday and Tuesday, we made two trips to Mt Hagen and got 101 cartons of medical supplies from DHL warehouse at Kagamuga airport and brought them to Kundiawa General Hospital.

“But not all medicines that we needed were supplied,” Poka said.

He said the hospital has furnished a report to the department on some medicines which were not available at the moment.

“We are very grateful and thank the Health Secretary and department for their prompt response in supplying some of the pharmaceutical supplies that we severely needed.

“After going through the supplies, we still have yet to receive some of the pharmaceutical supplies that we have nil stock available at the hospital.

“Therefore we have furnished a report and indicated those supplies we needed and have sent the report to Port Moresby last Friday.

“So we are hopeful that they will act promptly to supply,” Poka said.

He also clarified that the monthly operational grants for the hospital were not received from the Government despite concerns raised in May.

Poka said the monthly operational grants were funds that hospitals throughout the country received based on their operational needs.

“Each hospital is entitled to certain monthly operational grants based on their operations and for us at Kundiawa, we haven’t received that money since April, May, June and its July now.”

