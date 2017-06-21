Hospital gets new supplies of medicines

By DOROTHY MARK

MODILON Hospital in Madang has received 331 boxes of medicines to alleviate the shortage of medical drugs that had crippled hospital and health centre services nationwide.

The medicines were airfreighted from Port Moresby to Lae then taken by road to Madang.

The arrival of the medicines will ease the burden on patients, who have had to pay for theirs at private pharmacies.

A memo from the hospital’s director of nursing services, Dr Vincent Atua, on June 6 had advised hospital staff that patients should buy their medicines in town after getting prescriptions from the hospital.

Among others, the hospital had run out of Cloramphenical, Mala 1, Amoxil, Septrin, Fansidar, Flagyl, Indocid, Panadol, Asprin and Primaquine.

A nursing officer said the arrival of the medicines was a relief to health workers and patients. Before that it was “like an unfinished job when we checked a patient but not treating him and instead advising him to pay for the treatment in pharmacies in town”, the officer said.

“I am happy the medical supplies have arrived.”

Meanwhile, patients are struggling to pay for certain blood tests following the increase in fees last month.

A hospital source, who did not want to be named, said they had received funding for four machines from Australia for blood tests and those machines had been installed in the pathology department at the hospital.

The source said that previously blood samples were sent to Port Moresby and Australia but that would not be necessary now that the hospital had the equipment.

A hospital staff said one test that used to cost K2 now costs K5. Another test, which used to K7.50, is now K15.

