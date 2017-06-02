Hospital, health centres get medical supplies

THE Kimbe Provincial Hospital and two health centres have received medical equipment and supplies delivered from the United States.

Provincial Health Authority chief executive officer Stanis Tao said the hospital and other health facilities in the province badly needed the equipment and supplies.

Tao thanked Governor Sasindran Muthuvel, administrator Williamson Hosea and the Tribal Foundation for the equipment ordered from the United States.

They are for the Kimbe Provincial Hospital, Bitokara health centre in Talasea and Silanga health centre in Cenaka.

Muthuvel paid the PNG Tribal Foundation K250,000 from the Provincial Service Improvement Programme non-discretionary component in 2014.

Muthuvel requested the PHA to ensure that Bitokara and Silanga received their equipment.

Meanwhile, the foundation operation director Ruth Kissam said the manifest contained all the items requested by the Provincial Health Authority after site visits with the Tribal Foundation officers.

Kissam said although the order was made in 2014, it could not be delivered earlier due to the backlog of orders with their supplier.

