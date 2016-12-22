Hospital lacking managing skills

PORT Moresby General Hospital chief executive officer Dr Umesh Gutpa says administrative and managerial skills are needed in any hospital – not just clinical skills.

Gutpa said the Sir Theophilus Foundation was focusing on filling the skills-gap and had sponsored two hospital staff to undergo health service management studies in Australia.

“Sir Theophilus Foundation has been extremely supportive of the hospital ever since Sir Theo became the chairman of the board,” he said.

“And one of the important contribution or the focus area for the chairman has been the skills gaps in health care.

“Most people only think of clinical skills as the skills gaps but equally important is the professional managerial skill gap.

“For any good organisation you need professional managers.

“Management itself is a specialised skill.”

He said the foundation sponsored Florence Kerry and Joy Manda McKay who were working at the hospital.

They were well aware of the clinical aspect of health care to study for Masters of Advanced Health Services Management at the Griffith University.

“They have gained valuable knowledge in professional modern-day management skills. Now they have come back to Port Moresby and will be working at PMGH and gaining vital practical experience,” he said.

