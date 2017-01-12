Hospital manages HIV/AIDS plan well

THE Kainaintu Rural Hospital is managing its HIV/AIDS programme well and recorded only 20 deaths last year, according to HIV response officer Hanema Luton.

Luton told The National that the HIV retention rate at the hospital was positive and they were working hard to reduce it further.

“Kainaintu hospital is the second largest clinic in the province and we are now trying to decentralise to rural health centres in the district,” Luton said.

“We conduct HIV tests on all mothers. Our five entry points in the hospital are general ward, antenatal, labour, TB clinic and White house clinic.”

He said they had a constant supply of anti-retro viral drugs (ART) direct from the Health department.

They did not face any shortage and the number of patients coming in for care each month remained between 10 to 20 patients.

He said they needed to carry out more awareness in the communities and villages.

“We have four staff – two attached with the hospital and two working in rural health centres. We have support staff,” he said.

He said the hospital was ensuring its HIV/AIDS pprogrammes were implemented to achieve its outcome.

Luton said so far the programmes were running well for the hospital.

