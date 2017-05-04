Hospital opening ceremony deferred

HEALTH Minister Michael Malabag says the opening ceremony for the Popondetta General Hospital operating theatre has been deferred until after the national election.

He made the announcement in Popondetta.

Malabag said the opening of such vital healthcare infrastructure should not be politicised by desperate politicians in what he described as “a shameless act when they arrived uninvited and sought to create trouble in the crowd”.

“This is a vital healthcare facility for the people of Oro and the nation, and must not be politicised,” he said.

Malabag said Prime Minister Peter O’Neill instructed that all infrastructure and services would be open to the public from today.

“The Popondetta General Hospital operating theatre is a very important project for the people of Oro, and regardless of when the ceremonial ribbon is cut, the hospital is fully functional for members of the public to use facilities and services.”

O’Neill said the Health Department was proud of the theatre funded by the national government.

“The Popondetta General Hospital operating theatre is an example of our commitment to rural healthcare,” he said.

“This is a state-of-the-art operating theatre that can conduct major surgery, and has a capability that is greater than many provincial hospitals in developed countries.

“The Government, through direct funding and also working with our partners, is delivering extensive infrastructure around Oro.”

