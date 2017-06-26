Hospital ready to respond to emergencies during Apec

Port Moresby General Hospital is fully prepared to respond to emergencies during the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meeting or whenever they arise, says hospital CEO Umesh Gupta.

He made this statement following the successful completion of an emergency response drill conducted by the hospital’s emergency department last week in preparation for any major disaster.

Gupta said that the exercise was conducted purposely to test all staff (doctors and nurses) on how to react when such situations arose and also check on the tools and equipment needed for their work.

“We have created a scenario of two buses colliding and 30 people getting injured and how they will be brought over to the hospital,” he said.

“As soon as we received that information we activated the code red – a word for activating a disaster management plan where the operator knew who to call from the top right down to the front- line staff.

“We have prepared the drugs, consumables and equipment – all that will be required for the drill and everyone knew what to do and how to react because of the extensive training we have been doing in preparation of this drill.

“We really wanted to test whether we know how to react or not and do we really have the tools and equipment that we really need to have.

“And I am happy with the way the exercise went and how everyone participated in the drill. So for any disaster to happen PMGH is fully prepared.

Chief of emergency medicine Dr Sam Yockopua said that this was one of the common lectures put into test for important applications such as encountering mass casualties and to bid to be an epicentre in the event of mass casualties during Apec.

“The important application for this is, firstly, we may encounter mass casualties anytime and the second and the most applicable business is that PMGH emergency department is trying to bid to be the epicentre in the event of mess casualtiesin the coming Apec.”

