Hospital services eyes improvement with K3 million donation

A ROTARY Club in Queensland, has donated equipment worth about K3 million to the Gerehu Hospital in Port Moresby.

Chief executive officer Dr Steven Yannie said it was the biggest donation since the hospital was upgraded and declared a hospital on April 10 this year.

The equipment include an X-ray machine, ultra-sound scanner, heart valve pressure machines, wheelchairs, 60 beds and 41 mattresses.

Dr Yannie said the donation was one of the biggest that the hospital had received this year.

“This is one of the massive donations we received this year. On behalf of the Gerehu hospital, we thank the Rotary clubs in Brisbane, Australia, for helping us with this very massive donation of medical equipment.

“We have got about four containers of equipment. One is already here and three still on the way,” he said.

Rotary club representative Luke Saddlier said: “My father was a patient of the hospital before and he has seen the need here so that is why we arranged for the donations.”

Director Medical Service Dr Mark Raphael said the Gerehu hospital had been operating with minimum resources and the donation would

boost the hospital’s services.

