Hospital short of blood testing kits, condoms

THE Enga Provincial Hospital’s sexually transmitted infections and HIV clinic is experiencing a shortage of blood testing kits and condoms since August last year, according to sister in charge Elizabeth Dominic.

Sr Dominic said they had run out of blood testing kits for three months last year before they received a new a supply in late December.

“We still run out of blood testing kits, in 2016 we totally ran out of condoms. We usually pick one or two boxes from the hospital but it just runs out in one or two days.

“It’s a good sign people are aware of the use of condoms, so the shortage is a positive outcome.”

She said the clinic could not operate without these vital resources and needed them to fully function and they were still waiting for more supplies.

She said they have done awareness on the use of condoms but when people turned up at the clinic to get condoms there was none to be issued.

“During election period there will be an increase in HIV and STIs and if people want to have sex outside of marriage, condoms are the only way to protect themselves.”

Sr Dominic said they could not conduct rural outreach or awareness in communities because their staff were based at the hospital.

“Several occasions we ask to partner with public health (department) but they usually say their is no fuel, budget and resource for awareness and we receive negative feedback.”

