Hospital told not to charge fee

PUBLIC hospitals should not charge patients for the services that they receive, says Health Secretary Pascoe Kase.

“No public hospitals in the country should be charging fees for the provision of primary healthcare services and should be following the spirit and intent of the government’s Free Healthcare Policy.

“While the policy does not allow for charging a reduced rate for specialist services, these would be exception rather than the rule in public hospitals.”

Kase had to make the clarification after it was reported that Modilon Hospital in Madang was charging patients. Kase said he had spoken with the hospital’s chief executive officer who had assured him that the hospital had only been charging fees approved under the healthcare policy. He said Modilon Hospital’s financial problems should be over now that it had received its monthly operations fund.

The same should be with medicines now that Madang Area Medical Store had received its supply.

