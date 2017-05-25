Hospitality industry needs ‘uniformity’

THE number of hospitality operators have increased and this requires uniformity in quality to capitalise on opportunities in the tourism sector, according to the Investment Promotion Authority.

Investment Promotion Authority investor servicing and promotion division acting director Daroa Peter said the hospitality sector was growing with the investments by operators nationwide.

“There are 91 operators registered with Tourism Promotion Authority,” he said

“But in terms of the Investment Promotion Authority registration, it is much more than that, with 91 being the benchmark.

“There are about a 100 per cent or more still out there not registered.

“The hospitality sector is quite big and has been growing especially with businesses outside of Port Moresby.

“A number of them are not registered and are mostly in the informal sector.

“And we need to get them in to the formal sector and that is through registering.

“In terms of how this increase may have challenges, more guesthouses or operators in the hospitality sector is good because there is more competition.

“Those in the industry have to improve the standard or quality of the service they offer.

“It’s good from the sense that you learn from your competitors and in most cases the prices drops because of it.

“The Tourism Promotion Authority Accommodation Accreditation Scheme is a way to standardise quality in the hospitality sector especially for the large number of emerging operators in the small to medium enterprises.”

